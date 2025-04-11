Maybe President Donald Trump was reacting to recent polls showing Americans’ dissatisfaction with how he is running our country into the ground, or maybe someone forgot to “spring forward” his bathroom clock, but Trump got up Friday morning and decided to rant about daylight saving time.

“The House and Senate should push hard for more Daylight at the end of a day,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Very popular and, most importantly, no more changing of the clocks, a big inconvenience and, for our government, A VERY COSTLY EVENT!!! DJT”

Although daylight saving time officially took place on March 9 this year, it seems at least part of Trump’s inspiration to scold the night sky came from a Republican-led Senate committee hearing held on Thursday.

Whether Trump genuinely cares this much about daylight saving—or anything for that matter—this rant serves as another somewhat superficial distraction from the historically precarious situation his disastrous tariff plan has created. Trump has also been congratulating himself for lowering egg prices (he hasn’t), fighting a pretend war on water pressure, and now adding “old man yells at time” to the list.

A January Gallup Poll found that a slight majority of Americans were ready to be done with the practice of setting clocks forward in spring and back in the fall. Given how unpopular Trump’s first few months in office have been, maybe he’s looking for a win?

