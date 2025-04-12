This is an occasional roundup of people who voted for Donald Trump and are shocked to find out no one is immune from the damage and pain he causes. Many are now grappling with the consequences of their choice as it affects them and their loved ones—and possibly regretting their vote.

The Atlantic tells the story of Nicholas Gilbert, a farmer in upstate New York, near the Canadian border. He had just gotten a shipment of livestock feed with a $2,200 tariff surcharge attached.

Gilbert cannot increase the price of the milk he sells, which is set by the local co-op. He cannot feed his cows less food. He cannot buy feed from another supplier; there aren’t any nearby, and getting it from farther away would be more expensive. When he got the delivery, he stared at the tariff for a while. Shouldn’t his Canadian supplier have been responsible for paying it? “I’m not even sure it’s legal! We contracted for the price on delivery! If your price of fuel goes up or your truck breaks down, that’s not my problem! That’s what the contract’s for.”

Imagine thinking that the Canadian supplier was responsible for the import tax that President Donald Trump levied on the delivery.

But Trump’s voters really believed him when he said that foreign countries would be the ones paying his tariffs. It never made sense, but they believed it. And now, Gilbert’s expenses are so high, he may soon be out of business.

He should’ve known better, but propaganda is a hell of a drug.

Take the case of Gustavo Garagorry, a proud Trump voter originally from Venezuela. He is angry at former President Joe Biden because his idol, Trump, is deporting his family.

"The Democrats are always toying with migrants' emotions. But they've not done anything but create chaos and make promises they can't keep,” Garagorry, a naturalized U.S. citizen, said.

Right, Democrats—who let his family in—can’t keep promises if you vote for Republicans instead.

And it’s even worse than that. Garagorry blames Biden because, rather than a law, he used executive action to reform immigration, which could easily be undone.

But why did Biden use executive action? Because the Republican Party refused to pass a comprehensive immigration reform bill. And why did they do that? Because Donald Fucking Trump told them to stop working with Democrats on a solution!

But sure, blame Biden instead of Trump‚ the guy who is actually deporting your family!

Propaganda is a hell of a drug.

“You better be right with your tariffs,” this guy says. “You just cost the middle class trillions. And have added a couple of years of extra work for people like me in our late 50's before we can retire.”

Sounds terrible, right? His retirement decimated, needing to work years more?

“Still love your policies.”

Translation: “I love how you are hurting other people, that part is great! But can you please hurt me less?”

Propaganda is a hell of a drug.