With Democrats’ favorability dropping to a record low as of early 2025, and the media being dominated by far-right voices like Joe Rogan, Ben Shapiro, and Candace Owens, leftists are growing increasingly frustrated with the Democratic Party—waiting for them to wake the hell up and do something.

But as Democratic voters grow more and more disenfranchised with party leadership, they’ve found solace in an unsuspected avenue: South Park.

Toby Morton, a former writer for the series, has amassed an online following of hundreds of thousands. Some know him by his social media handle @Wordclown, from South Park lore, or by his reputation of snatching up website domains to call out unsavory characters like Vice President JD Vance.

“Welcome to JDDunce.com — Discover one of the dumbest motherfuckers on the planet,” one of Morton’s websites reads atop a photoshopped image of Vance’s head. Scrolling down a little further, the page humorously brags about Vance’s $15 million funding by Peter Thiel and the 326 “couches fucked.”

The front page of Toby Morton’s website, JDDunce.com.

While the Vance website is obvious satire, Morton’s original content typically reads like Republicans—and sometimes Democrats—wrote it themselves.

“I don't care what side you're on, I'm gonna make fun of you,” Morton told Daily Kos.

When Texas was hit with Hurricane Beryl in 2024, Morton bought another website domain, GovernorGregAbbott.com.

“Dear Texans,” a letter on the site’s homepage stamped with an official governor’s logo says,

“Federal officials were not able to get in touch with me for days — leading to a delayed distribution of emergency-relief supplies in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. I’ve been in Asia for the past several days doing lots of cool stuff.”

“What I’m trying to say is this… Go fuck yourselves, Texas!” it concludes.

But Morton’s work has done more than just elicit laughter—it’s making a difference. Morton’s website mocking far-right group Moms for Liberty—and his similarly satirical billboards—caught the attention of pop star P!nk, who offered to foot the bill to push his message even further.

“Project Get Rid of The Gays” is listed on the “Our Goals” page on momsforliberties.com.

Morton’s website describes the group as an “extremist organization that prides itself on making sure that freedom of speech and choice only applies to those who believe gays are demonic.”

Moms for Liberty is a notoriously far-right group that has campaigned against LGBTQ+ rights and critical race theory. According to Morton, his billboard and website successfully prevented multiple members from being elected to school boards.

“I won’t change the world, but I’ll put some facts out there—and while people are on there enjoying these websites, they'll actually walk away and go, ‘Oh, I didn't realize that this guy's a dick,’” he told Daily Kos.

Benjamin Rew, a reader and donor of Morton’s websites, told Daily Kos that he was drawn to Morton’s humor because he isn’t afraid to “put his name on the line” and “clown” Republicans.

“The left seems to be very scared to poke [the right] back, and he kind of does stuff that I see that other people are afraid to do," Rew said.

Looking back over the 26 seasons of South Park, no political candidate has ever been immune to scrutiny. From mocking Al Gore with “ManBearPig” to taking aim at Barack Obama with an episode where the Chinese government helps him win the election, South Park has taken shots at everyone.

And Morton, he tells Daily Kos, will continue making jokes about U.S. politics because, in a time when we’re already saying “holy shit we’re gonna die,” we might as well say it while laughing.