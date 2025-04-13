Mass layoffs of the federal employees who manage public lands could deal a major blow to the rural economies that rely on them.

By Zoë Rom for Inside Climate News

As government agencies slash staff managing federal lands, rural populations dependent on outdoor tourism face mounting economic and environmental risks that are trickling down from the cuts.

The Trump administration, as part of a broader initiative by its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut federal spending by up to $2 trillion, laid off thousands of federal workers in February, a disproportionate number of them working in public land management. The DOGE initiative, led by billionaire Trump donor Elon Musk, cut approximately 1,000 National Park Service employees, 800 Bureau of Land Management staff and 3,400 U.S. Forest Service personnel, sparking widespread concern about the future of public lands and the gateway communities that rely on them.

Outdoor recreation contributes $1.1 trillion annually to the U.S. economy and supports 5 million jobs. With fewer workers to issue permits, manage facilities, maintain trails and mitigate wildfire risks, many rural communities and small businesses are concerned about the ripple effects of mass layoffs.

“Cuts to federal land management staff are directly affecting rural communities as these public servants overwhelmingly live outside of Washington, D.C.,” said Neal Clark, wildlands director for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. “Before the Trump reorganization, 97 percent of BLM staff were already located outside of D.C.”

The White House defended the moves.

“President Trump was elected with a resounding mandate to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse across the executive branch, which includes removing employees who are not mission-critical. He is simultaneously unleashing American energy, protecting our abundant natural resources, and streamlining federal agencies to better serve the public,” said Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson.

A BLM spokesperson said the job cuts at the agency will improve its efficiency and public service.

“The Bureau of Land Management is committed to upholding its multiple use mission of managing public lands for all Americans,” said Brian Hires, press secretary and spokesperson for the BLM. “Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, the Department of the Interior is working to right-size the federal workforce, cut bureaucratic waste, and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently. By streamlining operations and reducing unnecessary positions, we are strengthening our ability to serve the public while making government more effective and accountable. We will continue working with the Office of Personnel Management and other agencies to implement cost-saving measures that put taxpayers first while ensuring the responsible stewardship of America’s natural and cultural resource.”

The U.S. Forest Service did not respond to requests for comment from Inside Climate News.

Economic Fallout of Federal Layoffs Hits Rural Areas

The White River National Forest is the most-visited national forest in the U.S., spanning 2.3 million acres in Western Colorado, supporting over 22,000 jobs in adjacent mountain communities and contributing $1.6 billion annually to local economies. But that economic engine is now under strain, according to Jamie Warner, who was laid off in February after working for just over a year for the U.S. Forest Service.

“It’s the highest visitation of any national forest in the country,” said Warner. “That money trickles down to hotels, restaurants, outfitters and small businesses.”

Revenue from outdoor recreation circulates within local economies to create a powerful monetary multiplier. Studies show that every dollar spent on outdoor recreation generates up to $2.50 in secondary economic benefits that support small businesses and local jobs.

In contrast, profits from resource extraction like logging, mining and oil and gas drilling often flow to multinational corporations, with minimal reinvestment in the communities surrounding the lands that the timber, minerals and fossil fuels are taken from.

As the Trump administration shifts priorities away from outdoor recreation toward extractive industries, with executive orders expediting timber harvesting, mining leases and oil and gas drilling while implementing mass layoffs at federal land management agencies, many fear these policies will destabilize rural economies that rely on sustainable tourism.

The Forest Service was disproportionately impacted by the layoffs. Cuts hit over 10 percent of its personnel, which left field offices understaffed and unable to process permits, maintain facilities or even perform basic wildfire mitigation.

While a federal judge mandated the temporary reinstatement of thousands of fired federal employees early in March, including those from the USFS, the administration placed many on paid administrative leave rather than returning them to active duty. The Department of Agriculture, which oversees the USFS, announced that all 6,000 terminated probationary employees would be placed back in pay status and provided with back pay from the date of termination, but many jobs at the USFS and National Park Service still hang in the balance as lawsuits work their way through federal courts.

Visitation data indicates that national forests generate nearly $400,000 in economic activity per forest service employee. Compare that to the annual Forest Service salary, which varies based on roles and experience levels but runs about $69,000.

“If these cuts are about making government more efficient, I can’t think of a less efficient way to manage public lands,” said Warner. “The value that Forest Service employees provide is a bargain compared to the cost of wildfire recovery or ecological restoration.”

One of the small businesses feeling the impact is Capitol Peak Outfitters, owned and operated in Snowmass, Colorado, by Ted Benge. The company offers pack trips, hunting excursions, horseback rides and other activities in the White River National Forest. According to Benge, permits for 2025 are already behind schedule, creating uncertainty for his business.

“Without adequate staffing, I worry that federal agencies won’t be able to prevent illegal encroachment on my permit,” said Benge. If federal agencies are too understaffed to enforce these boundaries, other users—like guides, recreational users without the appropriate permits or poachers—might trespass into those areas, disrupting his operations, harming the environment or displacing the wildlife his business depends on. “If our forests suffer and wildlife herds disappear, so will my business.”

Already, popular parks are scaling back services. Yosemite National Park, for example, suspended campground reservations and closed some visitor centers, prompting state officials to decry the “removal of essential workers” as a threat to both the economy and the environment.

Visitors at Tunnel View pose in front of Half Dome at Yosemite National Park in Oct. 2013.

Another community feeling the squeeze is Estes Park, located just outside Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. Gary Hall, mayor of Estes Park, is concerned that layoffs of federal workers will jeopardize the park and the town’s ability to manage its more than 4 million annual visitors.

“If the park isn’t fully operational, restaurants, lodges and retail shops could face significant revenue drops and layoffs,” said Hall.