Jon Stewart is sorry.

On Monday, the host of “The Daily Show” offered an apology for not taking activists’ urgency around Donald Trump’s authoritarian leanings seriously enough.

“Guys, I got to tell you, I did not think he would get this authoritarian this fast, I really didn't. I'm sorry,” Stewart said. “Who could have known? Maybe if somebody out there had yelled at me on Bluesky about this, I would have known. But no one did. Except every day. In all caps.”

“How authoritarian is we?” Stewart asked and then ran through an authoritarian checklist to see how Trump measures up.

“He's attacked the free press, pulled random people off the streets, made law firms and universities bend the knee, announced Department of Justice investigations into an individual whose sole crime was suggesting that the 2020 election had been safe and well administered,” Stewart said.

The results are clear: Authoritarianism may be the only standard Trump actually meets.