A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Democrats will travel to El Salvador in bid to rescue wrongly deported man

They’re finally taking matters into their own hands.

Voters turn on Trump as he tanks the economy

If only there had been some sort of 900-page manifesto warning us of his horrible plans …

Harvard pushed back—now Trump’s ramping up his war on higher education

And his GOP pals in Congress are calling to defund all universities. What could go wrong?

War hero Democratic senator warns of Trump staffing military with loyalists

“Trump’s hiring decisions make a mockery of meritocracy.”

AOC rallies thousands in red America by blasting 'criminal' Trump

The progressive congresswoman is receiving a raucous reception in the heart of Trump country.

Cartoon: Bulls-eye!

It’s a big, beautiful iceberg.

The Trump administration wants you in the mines

“Make Black Lung great again.”

Jon Stewart apologizes for not realizing just how bad Trump would be

Authoritarianism may be the only standard Trump meets

Click here to see more cartoons.