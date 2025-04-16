Elon Musk, the leader of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency and its assault on federal agencies and federal workers, is reportedly obsessed with fathering a “legion” of babies ahead of an imagined crisis.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Musk has had at least 14 children with four different women, and multiple sources told the outlet that his real number of kids is likely “much higher” than has been publicly revealed.

In private texts with one of the mothers of those children, Ashley St. Clair, Musk referred to the children as his “legion,” the same terminology used by the Roman Empire for their elite military units.

“To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates,” Musk wrote in a text while discussing his obsession to create more babies.

Musk has referred to falling birthrates as “the single biggest problem” for world governments to solve, and he has oriented his companies like SpaceX around the notion that humans will need to colonize planets like Mars before a crisis makes the Earth uninhabitable.

To bring about his cultish “legion,” Musk reportedly recruits some women via direct messaging them on X (formerly Twitter), the social media network that he owns and has turned into a hive of misinformation and antisemitism.

Father of 14 known children.

The Journal reports that in one instance Musk promoted cryptocurrency influencer Tiffany Fong via his X account, increasing her social media reach and revenue. He then allegedly approached her for impregnation. But after Fong discussed the issue with others, he reportedly unfollowed her and her income plummeted.

The arrangements for Musk’s constellation of women and children, described by some to the Journal as a “harem,” are reportedly set up by his fixer Jared Birchall. On Musk’s behalf, Birchall reportedly acquired property for Musk in Austin, Texas, to be used as a compound with multiple residences for his children and their mothers. In one text, Musk reportedly told St. Clair he wanted her to come to the compound to spend time with “our kid legion.”

It was through Birchall that St. Clair was reportedly offered a $15 million payoff to keep silent about the child she had with Musk, who was left off of the birth certificate. When she declined the payment, Musk allegedly cut much of his financial support for the child, and she has accused him of using X for “derogatory messages about me and our child.”

When he’s not reportedly setting up the Musk baby compound, Birchall also administers funding for Musk’s super PAC—most recently seen financing the losing campaign in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Thus, Musk’s pseudo-messianic baby-making and his investments in Republican politics are intertwined.

Musk spent hundreds of millions to install Trump as president, and since January, he has been empowered by Trump to hobble government agencies and purge thousands of dedicated government employees.

This was all done while Musk reportedly built up his strange apocalypse-obsessed crusade of impregnating women—which is apparently ongoing.