Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, has always been a catalyst for calamity, and her approach to her town hall on Tuesday was no different.

The event in Cobb County, Georgia, quickly devolved into a Greene-inspired shitshow, even more volatile than we have seen at other recent GOP-led town halls, with almost a dozen officers forcibly removing attendees who dissented and tasering at least two people.

As Greene spoke, protesters took turns standing up, holding signs, and making jeers at Greene. Law enforcement was quick—and violent—in shutting down constituents’ free speech.

x Protester forcibly removed from Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.bsky.social) 2025-04-15T23:13:45.110Z

A Black man, later identified as Johnny Keith Williams of Dallas, Georgia, was forcibly grabbed and tasered by several officers.

“This is a peaceful town hall,” Greene said as Williams lay frozen on the floor.

According to CNN, another man was tasered by law enforcement at the event.

One attendee held a sign that read “Jail 4 Insider Traders,” referring to Greene’s possible participation in insider trading connected to President Donald Trump’s erratic trade war.

Another attendee stood up and denounced ICE as “a terrorist group, going after Black and Brown people,” before being removed by law enforcement. As she exited, she shouted at Greene, calling her a “butch body bitch,” in reference to Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, who made the viral slam against Greene during a committee hearing last year.

Attendees were reportedly prescreened by Greene’s staff, and the event’s location was not shared publicly beforehand. Despite this, at least one attendee was able to ask an authentic question.

“Why is MTG supporting Musk and DOGE and the slashing of Medicaid, Social Security offices, libraries, and more?” Greene was asked by a woman identified as “Sarah.”

“Well, Sarah, unfortunately, you’re being brainwashed by the news that you’re watching,” Greene said, dodging the question entirely.

Greene has never pretended she was a reasonable person with any genuine interest in her constituents' questions or misgivings. But you don’t need to look much further than GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley’s recent Iowa town hall to understand why Republicans are having such a difficult time facing the music.

Too bad for Greene, furious voters aren’t going away anytime soon.