Some of the most outspoken Democratic critics of President Donald Trump’s reckless and dangerous agenda were also this quarter’s biggest fundraising winners.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, one of the country’s most prominent progressives, pulled in a staggering $9.6 million in the first three months of 2025, more than doubling her previous high of $4.4 million, set during summer 2020.

The surge reflects Ocasio-Cortez’s rising influence as the Democratic Party grapples with how to confront Trumpism while also navigating calls for generational change. She’s been crisscrossing the country with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, drawing large crowds—even in deep-red states. According to her campaign manager, 64% of her first-quarter donors were first-time contributors.

“The people are sending Democrats a message about the direction they would like to see,” Faiz Shakir, a Sanders’ adviser and a former candidate to lead the Democratic National Committee, wrote on X in response to the news.

Meanwhile, Sanders, who isn’t up for reelection until 2030 and hasn’t said whether he’ll run again, raised an eye-popping $11.5 million this quarter.

Other prominent Trump critics posted similarly strong numbers. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, also not up again until 2030, brought in $8.0 million.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who’s gained national attention for grilling Republicans like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Elon Musk, raised over $1.6 million—more than doubling her previous record of $863,000. It’s also the first time she’s hit a seven-figure quarterly haul.

Fellow Texas Democrat Al Green, who was censured after protesting Trump’s lie-filled speech to Congress in March, raised $359,000, more than doubling his previous record of $167,000.

And in preparing for a bruising fight next year, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia pulled in over $11.1 million this past quarter—a sum his campaign is touting as a first-quarter record for an incumbent in a nonelection year. The race in the Peach State is still taking shape, with Republicans increasingly desperate to find a candidate capable of challenging the popular Democrat.

The message from Democratic donors is simple: Stand up to Trump, and they’ll have your back. A new Civiqs poll for Daily Kos finds that just 46% of registered voters approve of Trump’s job performance, while 53% disapprove. According to the survey, voters are particularly concerned about his reckless tariffs driving up prices and his administration’s recent high-profile blunders. So it’s no surprise that some of the most vocal anti-Trump Democrats are among the biggest first-quarter fundraisers.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey speaks on the Senate floor on April 1.

That momentum could carry into the next quarter, especially for those who’ve made waves recently, like Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, whose fiery floor speech came after the first-quarter deadline.

That said, many Republicans posted big numbers too. While Democrats outpaced GOP House candidates overall, Republican Senate candidates outraised their Democratic counterparts. The National Republican Congressional Committee reported a record $36.7 million raised in the first quarter of 2025, with $23.9 million cash on hand as it fights to protect the House majority.

Vulnerable House Republicans also performed well in fundraising. Four of the seven GOP incumbents—Reps. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, Jen Kiggans of Virginia, Mike Lawler of New York, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa—each raised over $1 million this part quarter. These lawmakers are all running in toss-up districts, as defined by the nonpartisan election prognosticator Inside Elections.

Other top GOP fundraisers included House Speaker Mike Johnson, who brought in $3.2 million, and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, who raised $1.2 million in a district Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris narrowly carried in 2024.

In the Senate, some Republicans posted strong numbers, too. Sen. Thom Tillis, expected to face a tough race in 2026, raised $2.2 million and has over $4 million in the bank. Sen. Susan Collins, a frequent Trump critic who still largely votes with her party, brought in about $842,000.

But of course, Republicans have the world’s richest person in their corner. Megabillionaire Elon Musk has personally donated to nearly two dozen GOP congressional candidates, according to CNN, including Greene and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.

But even without a tech mogul bankrolling their campaigns, progressive Democrats are holding their own—raising big money and showing the base is ready to rally behind those willing to fight.