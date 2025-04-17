Secretary of State Marco Rubio clutched his pearls about other countries quashing free speech during a Wednesday interview—even as he dutifully follows President Donald Trump’s directives to revoke the visas of legal U.S. residents for exercising their First Amendment rights.

Rubio sat down with Michael Benz, a former Trump State Department official and reported proponent of the racist “Great Replacement Theory,” to discuss why he shuttered an office designed to counter foreign disinformation and brag about the Trump regime’s faux free speech advocacy.

The fawning interview gave Rubio a chance to claim it’s other countries that are trampling on people’s rights.

“And, you know, but we have instances now in Western countries where people are being arrested. You've seen this. I'm sure you know what I'm talking about,” Rubio said. “People are out there, they put a post and the cop comes knocking on their door. You're going to go to jail for 60 days for posting something online. You know, this is crazy stuff that's happening.”

Crazy stuff … indeed.

Rubio said these things without a hint of irony or shame, even as Trump’s entire administration is targeting just about every person that doesn’t agree with Dear Leader.

Trump’s self-proclaimed free speech “warriors” have repeatedly trampled on the right they wring their hands about the most, with ICE agents disappearing people like college students and pro-Palestinian activists Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk. They are just two of the many people who have been arrested and detained on vague and feeble charges.

Rubio defended these anti-constitutional moves, arguing that Trump has the authority to expel legal residents for “past, current, or expected beliefs, statements, or associations that are otherwise lawful.”

So much for free speech. But Rubio hasn’t stopped there.

The hypocrite has reportedly instructed his staff to snitch on colleagues they perceive of having an “anti-Christian bias.” And just last month he boasted to reporters that he had personally signed more than 300 letters revoking visas for students—or “lunatics,” as he called them—because of their foreign policy views.

But Rubio is simply one anti-constitutional cog in the Trump administration. Attorney General Pam Bondi has used her position as the nation’s top cop to threaten Democratic members of Congress such as Reps. Robert Garcia of California and Jasmine Crockett of Texas for publicly criticizing Trump’s top donor, Department of Government Efficiency villain Elon Musk.

Every accusation is a confession in the Trump administration—and Little Marco’s mind-bending claims about free speech are no different.