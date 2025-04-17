A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump team goes nuclear after Democrats push to rescue deported dad

Democrats are pushing to restore due process. Republicans are pushing Trump’s agenda.

The measles crisis is worse than we know—and the CDC can’t keep up

Surely RFK Jr. has a handle on it.

Fed chair won’t take orders from Trump—and that’s got Trump fuming

If only Trump would leave the economy to the professionals …

Pot, meet kettle: Rubio slams free speech crackdowns—while leading his own

“You're going to go to jail for 60 days for posting something online,” he said of other countries.

Cartoon: Water pressuregate

Just what we all wanted: Trump in our showers.

Trump's team axes energy project approved by Trump's team

And it’s Joe Biden’s fault, too!!!

Labor secretary cut funding to fight child labor—now she's getting sued

She bragged about it.

