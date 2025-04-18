Secretary of State Marco Rubio says President Donald Trump is ready to be “done” with ongoing peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia.

“If we're so far apart that this is not going to happen, then I think the president's probably at a point where he's going to say, well, we're done,” Rubio told reporters in Paris on Friday after meeting with European and Ukrainian officials there. “And I'm talking about a matter of days whether or not this is doable over the next few weeks. If it is, we're in. If it's not, then we'll have to—we have other priorities to focus on as well.”

During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly bragged that he would be able to end the war between Ukraine and Russia on his first day in office. Like all of his “Day 1” campaign promises, it was a lie—and his administration walked the pledge back before he even stepped back into the White House.

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump posted a threatening tariff plan on Truth Social, claiming it would bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a close. Like all of Trump’s “tariff” schemes, the plan was so dumb it was seemingly abandoned moments after he “Truthed” it.

Since then, Trump has been focused on threatening and undermining one of America’s important allies. In March, he cut off $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine—money that had been appropriated by Congress.

Trump, who has routinely victim-blamed Ukrainians for their own suffering at the hands of the Russian military, has steadfastly refused to acknowledge that Russia is the aggressor. It is a stance that has consistently weakened Ukraine’s position —and threatened democracy—since the day Trump was elected.