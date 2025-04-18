While it might feel like Donald Trump is getting away with every high crime and misdemeanor in the book—and several more that no one’s ever even thought to write about—the courts are doing their best to let him know, “Not so fast.”

And on Thursday, yet another judge did just that—telling the Trump administration that its excuses for not complying with court orders to facilitate the return of wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia “should be shocking not only to judges, but to the intuitive sense of liberty that Americans far removed from courthouses still hold dear.”

Appellate Judge Harvie Wilkinson’s opinion was so scathing, in fact, that Rachel Maddow spent several minutes Thursday night reading the highlights.

“In case it’s not obvious,” Maddow said after quoting from the devastating opinion for more than five minutes straight, “the point of that ruling is to deny the Trump administration what it was asking for, which was an emergency stay to let them avoid what the courts have thus far very plainly ordered them to do.”