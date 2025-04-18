President Donald Trump unveiled a brand new COVID-19 website on Friday, and it’s as unhinged as you’d expect.

The homepage features Trump walking in between the words “Lab” and “Leak,” with the subtitle “The True Origins of Covid-19” beneath—a promotion of the debunked “Wuhan lab leak” conspiracy theory.

It’s the latest petty attack aimed at Dr. Anthony Fauci, who the GOP has used as a political distraction from Trump and other Republicans’ mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic that killed more than 1 million Americans. Researchers estimate that Trump’s incompetence alone may have contributed to a third of those deaths.

What follows is an evidence-free relitigation of the measures taken by U.S. and global health care officials, including attacks against Fauci and the World Health Organization.

The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties.

Everything from mask mandates to lockdowns is framed as part of some grand misinformation conspiracy to control MAGA. The Trump administration's pettiness is on full display, with direct accusations against public health officials who challenged the GOP’s failed COVID-19 strategies, which resulted in higher mortality rates in Republican-led areas.

Meanwhile, the CIA released an assessment stating that the agency will also be promoting the lab leak conspiracy theory, though it attached a “low confidence” note to that conclusion. The consensus among scientists still favors natural origins of COVID-19 over the lab leak theory.

Fauci’s tireless work to protect Americans put him in opposition to Trump and the GOP, turning him into their go-to political villain. But his intelligence and credentials made it nearly impossible for Republicans to attack him without looking foolish, though many tried anyway.

The all-consuming nature with which Republicans and Trump have tried to scapegoat Fauci for their own public health failures led President Joe Biden to preemptively pardon Fauci. That decision now looks increasingly sage as Trump continues to endanger Fauci, going so far as to strip him of his security detail.

The coronavirus pandemic further exposed the Republican Party’s hostility. And now the Trump administration appears hell bent on twisting the facts to fit its dark fantasy.