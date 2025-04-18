A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Rubio says Trump is ready to break another campaign promise

So much for getting it done on “Day 1.”

Sean Duffy keeps fighting with New York—good luck with that

Statistics prove the city is safer, but the reality TV vet refuses to accept reality.

Maddow lights up Trump over court’s brutal takedown of deportation stunt

An appeals court called bullshit on the administration’s claims that its hands are tied.

Senator's El Salvador trip exposes lies behind wrongful deportation

Weird how such a dangerous “terrorist” was allowed to meet with a sitting senator.

Cartoon: Dangerous gang bunny

Every bunny deserves due process—no exceptions.

Trump taps Fox News crackpot for Homeland Security council

This administration is looking more and more like a “Fox & Friends” broadcast.

