Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency used internal Social Security systems to falsely declare multiple immigrants “dead,” but it was soon revealed that those people are indeed alive and are now pushing to restore the benefits they are owed.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that nearly three dozen living immigrants have been ensnared in the DOGE’s actions, including a Haitian asylum seeker, multiple teenagers, and senior citizens.

Marking someone as deceased in the Social Security system triggers cascading effects throughout multiple government systems and databases, and it can also cause significant problems for someone when applying for work or housing.

Before DOGE—which President Donald Trump authorized to attack multiple federal agencies—made these changes to the system, it was warned of possible negative fallout.

Elon Musk wears a “DOGE shirt.

According to The Washington Post, Social Security officials made this clear to DOGE, but they were ignored. In fact, one official who raised objections was marched out of his office and forcibly put on leave.

“The administration seems to basically be saying they have the right to essentially declare people equivalent to dead who have not died. That’s a hard concept to believe, but it brings enormous risks and consequences,” Devin O’Connor, senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities told The Post.

The fake death filings are part of the crusade against immigrants by the Trump administration, which has been chipping away at Social Security so immigrants will “self-deport.”

But the fake markings have instead led to confusion and chaos, like the Trump administration’s other anti-immigration efforts. Trump has authorized the abduction and illegal deportation of people who haven’t committed a crime, like Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland and various student activists.

DOGE’s supposed goal is to reduce government “waste” and enhance efficiency, offering up fake evidence of progress that has quickly been debunked. Despite this track record—and likely thanks to Musk’s millions in donations to elect Trump—DOGE continues to be afforded access to millions of Americans’ private data.

The mess at Social Security is just another part of the widespread DOGE disaster.