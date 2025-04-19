This is an occasional roundup of people who voted for Donald Trump and are shocked to find out no one is immune from the damage and pain he causes. Many are now grappling with the consequences of their choice as it affects them and their loved ones—and possibly regretting their vote.

We all know the meme:

The leopards have been feasting. Today we’re checking in on two big Trump-loving constituencies: truckers and soy farmers.

Truckers love Donald Trump. Per FEC donation data, truck drivers are nearly three-quarters Republican, making it one of the reddest professions. You can imagine why. This group is mostly rural, mostly white and male, and tied to a job that lives and dies by the cost of fossil fuels, particularly diesel—which can account for up to 40% of costs. They also hated environmental mandates to electrify their fleets.

In 2014, truck driver was the most common job title in most American states—and a significant one in pretty much all of them. I wasn’t able to find more recent statistics, but demand for shipping has only intensified in the e-commerce age. Truck driving is one of the last professions that provides a path to financial security without a college degree.

And Trump is single-handedly breaking that path.

Per Econ 101, as demand for products craters in the face of Trump’s chaotic tariffs and the supply of truckers remains the same, what does that mean for prices? Exactly.

It is also not surprising that Mack Trucks is laying off about 20% of its workforce in response to the economic havoc Trump’s tariffs are generating. And if you follow that link, you’ll see plenty more terrible news for the trucking industry.

“I think they’re all smart enough to know that if you go all in on tariffs, there’s the potential for counter tariffs and inflation as a result,” said the Trump-supporting Chris Spear, who heads the American Trucking Association. “So I don’t think they want to do anything that’s going to have an adverse impact on the economy,” Spear said back in December.

Ha ha! Imagine thinking Trump and his team of degenerate sycophants are “smart.” Now, the full horror of Trump’s tariffs is dawning on the guy.

“The 100,000 full-time hardworking truckers hauling 85% of the surface trade in goods with Mexico and 67% of the goods traded with Canada will bear a direct and disproportionate impact,” Spear whined.

Canadian truckers will suffer as well, of course. But don’t worry—they’re also assholes.

Related | West Virginians love Trump—and he's screwing them anyway

Now let’s check out the soy industry.

During the first Trump administration, his tariffs on China cost American soybean growers billions, all to Brazil’s delight. The economic damage was so severe that Trump had to bail out farmers to the tune of $28 billion. So what did these farmers do?

Vote for Trump again, of course!

Trump has now killed what was left of the Chinese market, dramatically increased the cost of fertilizer thanks to his idiotic trade war with Canada, and turned the world against American goods. And these idiot soy farmers are relegated to penning columns like this one: “I’m a Soybean Farmer Who Voted for Trump. I’m Begging the President to End the Trade War.”

“Like many of my fellow farmers, I voted for President Donald Trump in the past three elections,” wrote Kentuckian Caleb Ragland. “The president won me over with his commitment to business-friendly tax cuts as well as his track record of reducing regulation and cutting government spending.”

You see, Farmer Caleb was voting to kill other people’s jobs, not his own!

“I am one of the 500,000 soybean farmers in America who feels the pain,” he wrote. “I rely on my own farm for 100 percent of the income for my family and the families of our three full-time workers. We have 1,500 acres of soybeans on my farm. At $600 an acre, our production costs are $900,000. But in the current climate, an acre brings in only $500 of revenue, which means we’re yielding $750,000—a $150,000 loss.”

Yup, sure sucks. But don’t worry—he blames Biden. Really.

“Back in 2018, President Trump negotiated a trade deal with China that would have been very good for our farmers. We had one problem, though, that derailed its effectiveness: Joe Biden.”

Bailouts needed in 2018: Trump made a good deal!

No bailouts needed between 2021 and 2024: Boo, Joe Biden is bad!

Farm going bankrupt in 2025: Begging Trump to change course but still, the president is operating “in good faith.”

Don’t weep for the guy. He is literally reaping what he sowed.

And unfortunately, that kind of wilful ignorance appears to be incurable. Take three-time Trump voter and Ohio soybean farmer Josh Yoder.

“The world is trying to figure out if Trump is playing chess or checkers,” he said. “If it’s the former, it would be a cool, long-term benefit. If it’s the latter, we’re going down a path we’ve never gone down in my lifetime.”

The world isn’t trying to figure it out.

The world knows.

But Josh and his fellow MAGA drones refuse to acknowledge the reality, despite all the evidence staring them in the face.

“The worst thing our farmers run into is that we can’t plan for anything,” said Texan grain manager Andy Riffe. Planning is a thing they could’ve done—had they voted for Kamala Harris.

At least trans kids are being bullied and innocent people are being sent to a Salvadoran gulag, which is what Trumpers were really voting for anyway.