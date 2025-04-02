In concert with President Donald Trump, Fox News is amplifying right-wing attacks against Chief Judge James Boasberg, who issued an order halting Trump’s mass deportations.

The Trump administration has claimed that the immigrants deported to El Salvador are dangerous gang members, but Boasberg issued a temporary retraining order—effectively pausing the deportations—that the administration has disregarded.

On Tuesday, Fox News reporter Haley Chi-Sing cast suspicion on Boasberg, particularly regarding his appointment to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court by Chief Justice John Roberts.

"The Chief Justice handpicked DC Obama Judge Jeb Boasberg to serve on the FISA court. The DC federal judges are in a cozy little club, and they protect their own," said Mike Davis, president of the Article III Project, a right-wing legal group.

Fox News, which is owned by Australian-born billionaire Rupert Murdoch, also attacked Boasberg on air. In a Sunday episode of Mark Levin’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” the judge was mocked as “the most powerful man in America.”

Cartoon by Clay Bennett

Fox’s attacks echo Trump, who in a Sunday social media post characterized Boasberg as part of a group of “radical left judges” obstructing his agenda.

In recent weeks, judges have reported an increase in death threats and other forms of harassment as Trump has led a crusade against them. But aside from the danger of Trump and his media allies attacking judges, the characterization of Boasberg simply does not pass the smell test.

He was first elevated to the federal judiciary by Republican President George W. Bush in 2002. And while Boasberg has received bipartisan support, including from Democrats like President Barack Obama, that didn’t stop him from ordering the release of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails in 2016.

The attacks against Boasberg do show that the right is of one mind on these issues, despite occasional intra-family disputes.

Trump has argued that he must have unchecked deportation power to protect the country from violent criminals, but evidence has already emerged showing that people unaffiliated with gangs are being swept up in his purges and sent to El Salvador.

What Trump doesn’t want is judicial oversight of his actions—which is the literal constitutional role of the federal court system. And Fox News proves that he has plenty of support behind his unlawful actions.