Howard Lutnick hasn’t necessarily been making friends or influencing people since becoming secretary of commerce. In fact, White House insiders have been throwing him under the bus as the country braces for impact on President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” on Wednesday.

“He is a loose cannon with half-baked ideas that he just randomly spews on live television,” a source told the New York Post Tuesday, adding that Lutnick isn’t “deliberate enough with his words.”

“He can’t just be promoting certain stocks or saying even if there’s a recession it’ll be ‘worth it,’” they said.

Aside from the morally and legally questionable moment when Lutnick urged people to buy multibillionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla stocks as they were plummeting, he has a record chock-full of eyebrow-raising moments

During an interview on David Sack’s “All In” podcast in March, Lutnick ranted about Social Security, saying that only “fraudsters” complain about receiving their checks.

"Let's say Social Security didn't send out their checks this month. My mother-in-law, who's 94, she wouldn't call and complain,” he said. “She just wouldn't. She thinks something got messed up and she'll get it next month. A fraudster always makes the loudest noise screaming, yelling, and complaining.”

A digital billboard in Pennsylvania reads, “Tariffs are a tax on hardworking Americans.”

Speaking of loud, Lutnick has been one of the squeakiest wheels behind the idea of Trump’s $5 million immigration “gold card,” which critics say has its own handful of moral and ethical concerns.

But Lutnick’s failing popularity seems to be coming at an inopportune time, since he’s expected to be the first to take the heat from Trump’s disastrous tariff implementation on “all countries.”

According to Politico, Trump’s squad is fully prepared to not just point fingers but to potentially fire Lutnick should things go south.

"I think people would take special pleasure in blaming him," one insider told the outlet Tuesday.

And as critics are expecting this to be the biggest tax increase in U.S. history, the projection for Lutnick, Trump, and voters’ bottom line is looking dire.