A new report has revealed that Trump national security adviser Mike Waltz conducted official U.S. government business via his personal Gmail account. The usage of the service exposes another security vulnerability as the administration tries to turn the page on the leak of war plans to a reporter.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that a senior aide for Waltz used the service “for highly technical conversations with colleagues at other government agencies involving sensitive military positions and powerful weapons systems relating to an ongoing conflict.”

Waltz also had other information, like his schedule and documents related to his work, sent to his Gmail account, providing a plausible way for foreign adversaries to keep tabs on a senior U.S. security figure.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council told the Post that Waltz did not send classified information on the account, but the administration has frequently lied and misled about such disclosures.

“Mike Waltz is totally and completely unqualified to be in a sensitive national security position, as is the case with the Trump national security team,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Axios, following the newest disclosure.

Waltz is one of the central figures in the leak scandal, where a journalist was included on a chat with senior administration officials discussing ongoing military operations. In that instance, Waltz used the Signal chat app, which he also used in other cases to discuss sensitive national security issues. Additionally, it was found that Waltz had left sensitive information exposed on his Venmo account as well.

Even with all of the disclosures and growing concerns about security vulnerabilities, President Donald Trump has stood by Waltz and has not fired any of the officials involved in the leak, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Instead, the administration has attacked reporter Jeffrey Goldberg, who was added to the chat. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt even went after Goldberg’s family while she was spinning on behalf of the Trump administration.

The Trump administration is trying to get past the leak story and has prematurely claimed the case on the issue is “closed.” But congressional leaders—even some Republicans—have signed on to demands for answers from the administration and called for an independent investigation of the scandal.

Waltz’s decision to use yet another service with significant security risks makes clear the case is not closed. Questions will continue to swirl around the possibility that the Trump administration’s actions have put Americans in danger.