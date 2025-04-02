A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Why Republicans should panic after Tuesday's election results

Fingers crossed this is a sign of how midterms will go!

Trump adviser truly doesn't understand the 'security' part of his job

“Mike Waltz is totally and completely unqualified to be in a sensitive national security position.”

House speaker loses his war against new moms—and he’s pissed

“Pro-lifers” sure hate it when lawmakers prioritize actual people over their own agendas.

How Fox News spun humiliating Wisconsin loss to make Trump look good

Suddenly the right is cool with separating Trump from Musk.

Cartoon: First Amendment abducted

Protecting Americans from these dangerous protections.

Trump forges ahead in his quest to kill free speech on college campuses

Will higher education institutions protect their students or fall in line with Trump?

The right attacks judge who tried halting Trump’s reckless deportations

Apparently all you have to do to be labeled a “radical left judge” is follow the law.

Unpopular commerce secretary could take the fall if tariffs backfire

Trump will take credit for his tariff plan if and only if it goes well, thank you very much!

