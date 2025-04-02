A federal judge permanently dismissed corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday, guaranteeing the case will never again see the light of day.

U.S. Judge Dale Ho’s ruling puts an end to Adams’s months-long legal nightmare. The embattled mayor had pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and two counts of illegally soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign national after his September indictment.

But if you thought Adams would take a moment to reflect—or even sound remotely relieved—you’d be wrong. Instead, he went full victim mode.

“Let me be clear. As I’ve said all along, this case should have never been brought, and I did nothing wrong,” Adams said on Wednesday morning, as if he’d just survived some great injustice. He then continued being a martyr, declaring, “We can never allow this to happen to another innocent American.”

He did manage to thank his legal team. But instead of addressing, well, reality—his cratering approval ratings, City Hall’s mass exodus due to his behavior, or the lingering stench of scandal—he just stuck to his usual script: deny, deflect, and hope New Yorkers forget.

Trump’s Justice Department had already moved to drop the charges back in February, arguing that prosecuting Adams would interfere with his ability to govern—or, more accurately, help Trump execute his mass deportation plans.

Originally, prosecutors wanted the case dismissed without prejudice, leaving the door open to reinstate charges if Adams ever stepped out of line. But Ho wasn’t having it; His ruling dismissed the case with prejudice, permanently shutting it down so it couldn’t be used as a political bargaining chip.

“To the extent that the Government may be seeking to extract policy concessions from the Mayor, dismissal with prejudice rather than continuation of the prosecution best addresses that concern,” Ho wrote in his 78-page order. “It ensures that, going forward, the charges in the Indictment cannot be used as leverage over Mayor Adams or the City of New York.”

But let’s be real: Just because Adams dodged prosecution (he was set to go to trial this month) doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods. He’s somehow still running for reelection this year but polling in the single digits and barely hanging on. He’s also flirting with the idea of ditching the Democratic primary altogether and running as an independent—or even as a Republican—because why not throw more chaos into the mix?

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Meanwhile, the damage is done. Adams’ vulnerabilities have attracted a growing pack of challengers—including disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo—who argue he’s too cozy with Trump to represent New Yorkers. His legal troubles also threw City Hall into chaos, with several top aides resigning in the fallout. And inside the Justice Department, multiple federal prosecutors opted to quit rather than carry out the administration’s directive to drop the case.

For his part, Adams insists he’s beholden to no one but the people of New York. “I will always put the city first,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

But that’s a tough sell coming from a Republican-turned-Democrat who’s spent the past year cozying up to the right. In a January interview with Tucker Carlson, Adams claimed that former President Joe Biden’s immigration policies would “destroy New York City” and claimed—without a shred of evidence—that his indictment was politically motivated.

At one point, Gov. Kathy Hochul faced intense pressure to boot Adams from office entirely but ultimately chose to sit on her hands. Now, even with the case closed, Adams is left with a different battle: convincing New Yorkers he’s still worth keeping around.