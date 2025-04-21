During a press conference Friday, President Donald Trump complained that the media is ignoring how great egg prices are, boasting that they dropped so much they’re “getting too low.”

“And the egg prices are down 87%, but nobody talks about that. You can have all the eggs you want. We have too many eggs. In fact, if anything, the prices are getting too low,” Trump said, looking back at the plastered smile of Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The press conference followed Oz's swearing-in as the new head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Trump’s claim about plummeting egg prices is a repeat of a similar performance he gave last month, when he declared victory over skyrocketing egg costs.

Regardless of Trump’s fantasy, prices have continued to surge, hitting record highs in March—up 60.4% compared to a year ago. In fact, the only places where eggflation has slowed down are in Europe.

And U.S. consumers are also aware that egg prices have not miraculously dropped 87% since Trump took office.

x Datawrapper Content

A recent WalletHub survey found that nearly half of respondents said they planned to skip dyeing eggs this Easter because of the cost of eggs and the financial uncertainty brought on by Trump’s ill-conceived trade war.

Since coming into office, Trump has done very little to fulfill his campaign promise to bring down the skyrocketing eggflation, which has been driven by the worst bird flu outbreak in U.S. history.

The Trump administration’s response to the nationwide bird flu crisis has been weakened by massive—and illegal—cuts to federal health agencies, and by the counterintuitive decisions of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently fired senior veterinarians working on the bird flu outbreak.

The Trump administration’s “policy” on egg costs seems to be talking in circles, claiming that things are just fine while denying reality.