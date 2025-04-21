President Donald Trump spent Easter Sunday hitting the links at his Virginia golf course, writing angry social media posts, and hanging out with his co-president, the recently born again Christian billionaire Elon Musk.

But on Monday he was bragging about how he single-handedly brought religion back to America.

“It brings the country together. It's so important that we can do that,” Trump told reporters at the newly corporate-sponsored White House Easter Egg Roll. “Religion, I said bring religion back. Religion keeps you together. It's such a great thing.”

The famously philandering Trump, who reportedly discovered “his faith” while watching Christian television, seems to be a work in progress. This Easter he apparently decided to skip church in favor of golfing at his Sterling, Virginia, course and attacking his perceived enemies.

“Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site Sunday morning. “Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN!!”

A short while later, Trump “truthed” out a much longer rant, attacking “Radical Left Lunatics,” lambasting federal judges who do not agree with his administration's slew of unconstitutional and illegal activities, and spewing conspiracy theories involving former President Joe Biden and an autopen.

Instead of spending what is arguably the most important Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Christ, Trump and his henchman Musk spent time waving to other wealthy patrons of the president’s 800-acre private golf club.

“What would Jesus do?” is a common refrain among faithful Christians. It’s safe to say that golfing with Musk, who Trump proudly introduced as “the world’s richest man,” would likely rank very low on the Lamb of God’s list of priorities.

But as evidenced by the chart below, golf remains one of Trump’s biggest priorities.