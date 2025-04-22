A Republican congresswoman is getting torched online for a racist jab at a Democratic colleague who did something she refuses to: call out President Donald Trump.

In a clip posted to X by left-leaning media outlet Heartland Signal on Monday, GOP Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee referred to Texas Rep. Al Green as “boy,” a term long recognized to be racist when used to describe Black men.

“Gosh dang it, boy, put that— He does not need that cane. That cane is a prop. I swear it’s not real,” Harshbarger said during an interview with F.A.M.E Ministries, mocking Green. “And I’m wondering, one of my colleagues said, ‘Screw the gold part off of it, and see if there’s a gun in there.” And I’m like, I don’t know about that man. He’s just Weird Al.”

Harshbarger was referring to Green’s protest during Trump’s lie-filled speech to Congress in March, where Green shouted, “You have no mandate!” The move earned Green a censure from the House, with even 10 Democrats voting against him. But Harshbarger couldn’t resist circling back weeks later, using the moment not just to make a jab at Green but to drop a racial slur in the process.

The term “boy” isn’t some casual insult—it’s a word steeped in an ugly racial history. Martin Luther King Jr. referred to it as a daily humiliation inflicted on Black Americans. Harshbarger likely knows this, but she said it anyway.

But Harshbarger is not just a racist. She’s also a coward.

Green took a public stand against Trump, but Harshbarger has refused to do the same, even as her constituents protest her support of the chaos Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk are unleashing on the government.

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas shouts as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4.

At a February event Harshbarger held in her district, voters showed up with anti-Trump and -Musk signs. Others blasted the representative for backing an administration that’s undercutting veterans and gutting public services.

In other words, like many of her GOP colleagues, Harshbarger is getting grilled at town halls—but instead of holding the White House accountable, she’s lashing out at Democrats.

She’s not alone in targeting Green, either. In March, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado referred to his cane as a “pimp cane,” which caused some House Democrats to call for her to be censured. Boebert expressed zero remorse, however, and later doubled down on her remarks.

In the same interview, Harshbarger also had more hate to spread.

Attacking LGBTQ+ people, she said, “I never saw so many fairies in the White House! Dancing around—I don’t know where they got ’em. … My job is to love ’em into the love of Christ, but I gotta watch what I say.”

Too late.

Harshbarger may want to clean up her house before trashing others’. Her constituents are turning on her. And her husband, Robert Harshbarger, was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2013 to distributing misbranded drugs from China to patients undergoing kidney dialysis.

She might want to sit this one out.