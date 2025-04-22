A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Congratulations to Trump on Making America Great Depression Again

Too much greatness. Can’t handle the greatness.

Trump doesn’t care about your student loans

His new policy arrives at just about the worst moment.

RFK Jr. ramps up his ignorant—and dangerous—war on autism

To RFK Jr., living with autism is worse than dying of COVID-19.

Hegseth blames 'deep state' for him being so bad at his job

He yells his case at the friendly faces at Fox News.

Watch Maddow mock Musk as billionaire nears end of disastrous DC stint

Kicking a man while he’s down, but make it good.

GOP congressman gets mercilessly booed by prescreened audience

Hard to cry “paid protesters!” when you vet your audience.

Cartoon: Rope-a-Pope

Did JD Vance kill the pope? Hey, we’re just asking questions.



