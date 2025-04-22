A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Congratulations to Trump on Making America Great Depression Again
Too much greatness. Can’t handle the greatness.
Trump doesn’t care about your student loans
His new policy arrives at just about the worst moment.
RFK Jr. ramps up his ignorant—and dangerous—war on autism
To RFK Jr., living with autism is worse than dying of COVID-19.
Hegseth blames 'deep state' for him being so bad at his job
He yells his case at the friendly faces at Fox News.
Watch Maddow mock Musk as billionaire nears end of disastrous DC stint
Kicking a man while he’s down, but make it good.
GOP congressman gets mercilessly booed by prescreened audience
Hard to cry “paid protesters!” when you vet your audience.
Cartoon: Rope-a-Pope
Did JD Vance kill the pope? Hey, we’re just asking questions.
