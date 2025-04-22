Awww, poor Sarah Palin.

The former half-term governor turned failed vice presidential candidate turned failed reality TV star turned failed congressional candidate turned forever laughingstock of America tried her gosh darndest to make The New York Times pay her for making her feel real sad about herself.

And on Tuesday, a jury told her to get the hell outta here with that nonsense.

Palin claimed in her lawsuit that the meanies at the Times deliberately included an error in a 2017 editorial and wanted a big ol’ pile of cash because the Times supposedly damaged her reputation. Said meanies suggested in said editorial that Palin had incited the tragic mass shooting in Arizona that seriously injured then-Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others.

Never mind that the Times corrected the error less than a day after it was published. And never mind that by 2017, Palin’s reputation was already in the garbage from all of the many, many, many ways she embarrassed herself on the national stage.

And also never mind that this is the second time a jury has told Palin to get over herself. This case previously went to trial in 2022, when both a judge and jury ruled against her. But she appealed the verdict and got to plead her defamation case all over again.

And got to lose all over again.