Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois announced on Wednesday that he will retire when his term expires in January 2027, opening up a safe Democratic seat and paving the way for the next generation of Democratic Party leaders.

"The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy. I truly love the job of being a United States Senator. But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch," the 80-year-old Durbin said in a post on X. "So, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election at the end of my term."

Democratic voters are pining for new blood in the party to take on the increasingly extreme Republican Party.

Durbin, who was first elected to the Senate in 1982 and is now the No. 2 Democrat in the chamber, initially suggested he was going to run for reelection in 2026, saying in a horribly sad statement that his decision would be based on whether he was “still physically able, mentally able to deal with the issues.”

“This press conference is an indication that I still have my wits about me. And when it comes to the physical side of it, up and moving around, taking nourishment,” Durbin said in March.

But as backlash to the Democratic gerontocracy grew, Durbin’s calculus changed and he opted against running for another term.

“I have to be honest about this. There are good people in the wings, good people on the bench ready to serve, and they can fight this fight just as effectively as I can,” Durbin told The New York Times. “There comes a point where you have to face reality that this is the time to leave for me.”

Durbin follows other Democratic senators who have announced their retirement in order to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders, including 78-year-old Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, 67-year-old Tina Smith of Minnesota, and 66-year-old Gary Peters of Michigan.

“It’s important for New Hampshire and the country to have a new generation of leadership,” Shaheen said after announcing that she was not seeking another term.

As for Illinois, it’s a solidly Democratic state that Kamala Harris won in 2024 with nearly 55% of the vote. And in next year's midterms, the electorate could be even more blue thanks to backlash to President Donald Trump’s economic and social policies.

Whichever Democrat emerges from the state primary will be the odds-on favorite to win the seat in November 2026.

What’s more, Durbin’s exit means another member of the Democratic conference can ascend to a leadership role in the Senate, giving the party a fresh leader who can be a new messenger.

“This is what leadership looks like!!” Democratic strategist Amanda Litman said in a post on X about Durbin’s decision.

“Retiring with dignity and passing the torch to the next generation is how you create sustainable power,” said Litman, whose group Run for Something seeks to recruit candidates to run for office. “Thanks for modeling this and for all you've done, Sen. Durbin.”

