President Donald Trump loves to crow about polling numbers, but he won’t be boasting about new polling from Pew Research, which shows that the longer Trump is president, the less Americans approve of what he’s doing.

It may seem like Trump has been in office for 1,000 days but it is actually just shy of 100, and according to Pew, 59% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s job performance so far. That is a 7 percentage point drop since February. Conversely, only 40% approve of how Trump is handling the country.

Those numbers match Americans’ feelings about Trump’s roller-coaster tariffs, with 59% saying they do not like the incoherent trade war that most experts and business owners know will raise costs for Americans.

As for Trump’s massive cuts to federal agencies, using top donor Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency shock troops, 55% of respondents disapprove. The disassembling of government agencies, already being felt by American farmers, has also produced concerns that public health will be deeply impacted by budget slashing by Trump and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump’s immigration actions, according to Pew, are liked by 20% of respondents—making it his most-liked policy polled. However, 30% of respondents said that they liked “nothing” about Trump’s policies, and another 21% either refused or responded they didn’t know if they liked his policies. It turns out that the unconstitutional attempted deportations of people isn’t particularly popular with the public.

Probably most heartening is that the majority of people polled believe Trump should be following legal rulings made by both the federal lower courts as well as the Supreme Court. Trump, along with his new authoritarian friends, like President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, may enjoy thumbing his nose at federal rulings, but 78% of respondents believe he should be following that decision. That number goes up to 88% when asked about Supreme Court decisions, which includes blocking his illegal deportation of Venezuelans (and probably others) to a maximum security prison in El Salvador.

Trump’s supposed economic strength has also taken a hit. Confidence in his ability to make solid economic decisions has reached the lowest rating Pew has recorded since it began polling the question in 2019. This aligns with other polling showing a collapse in consumer confidence under Trump’s disastrous management.

The more Trump “governs,” the less faith Americans have that things are going to get better. If these trends continue, the 2026 midterm elections should be something to see.