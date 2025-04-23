A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

GOP senator wants to waste everyone's time on 9/11 conspiracies

Sounds like a wonderful use of taxpayer dollars.

Top ‘60 Minutes’ producer quits amid Trump tantrums and threats

But, sure, let’s talk about how freedom of the press is alive and well.

Big-box CEOs spook Trump with warning that bare shelves are coming

No one flip-flops more than Trump.

Cartoon: The weakest link

He’s certainly not making people feel better about national security.

Democrats meet with students abducted by Trump administration

“We have a moral obligation to stand with and unequivocally call out the injustices Mahmoud Khalil and too many others are suffering from at the hand of this administration.”

Dick Durbin retires, opening door to new Democratic energy in Senate

It’s time for some new blood in the party.

Trump's just fine with LGBTQ+ kids killing themselves

This is just pure, bigoted malice.

