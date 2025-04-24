As North Carolina and Arkansas just learned, voting for Donald Trump has created a catastrophe for states hit by natural disasters. And now, it’s West Virginia's turn.

Trump won the state by a 42-point victory in 2024—one of the biggest margins nationally. Despite ranking third in the nation on dependence on federal money—which accounts for half of its budget—and paying far less in federal taxes than it receives, it’s funny that West Virginia would vote so overwhelmingly for a candidate who promised to slash that funding.

West Virginia has already suffered from Trump’s spending freeze, attacks on Chinese commercial shipping, cuts in the federal workforce, tariffs—the list goes on and on. Now it’s time to add national disasters to that list.

In February, the state was hit with deadly flooding, killing several and causing severe damage. While the Federal Emergency Management Agency did approve public assistance for the hard-hit counties, it has now rejected individual assistance in seven of those counties.

The difference is important; public assistance is money disbursed directly to the state or local government to clean and repair damage. Individual assistance, according to FEMA, “benefits survivors directly to assist those who have uninsured or under-insured necessary expenses and serious needs. The assistance is meant to return a home to a safe, sanitary and functional residence.”

West Virginia’s Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey

Remember how Republicans blasted President Joe Biden for only giving $750 to North Carolinians impacted by Hurricane Helene—a bald-faced lie? That amount was an immediate disbursement meant to cover immediate needs in the days after the hurricane hit. It wasn’t the full sum of aid available with more time to process damage and claims, which could reach $42,500 when FEMA wasn’t run by psychopaths.

These impacted West Virginia residents aren’t even getting $750. They’re getting nothing.

But, of course, Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia couldn’t respond to the rejection without kissing Trump’s ass.

“Despite today’s notification, I am grateful to the Trump Administration for their strong support for southern West Virginia’s recovery following the February floods. FEMA has offered the ability to appeal this decision, and I will look at all options to do so,” Morrisey said in a statement.

So very Republican of him to beg Trump to help out people in need, while thanking him for doing less than what Democrats would have done.

Heck, Kamala Harris could’ve given them $100 million, and they still would’ve spit in her face. It’s pathetic.