As the global economy reels from the uncertainty caused by his terrible leadership, President Donald Trump bragged to reporters Wednesday that he plans to install flagpoles on the front and back lawns of the White House to hold two massive U.S. flags.

“We're putting up a beautiful, almost 100-foot-tall American flag on this side, and another one on the other side. Two flags, top of the line. And they've needed flagpoles for 200 years. It's going to be two beautiful poles. Paid for by Trump. They arrive in about a week or so,” he said.

The White House’s official X account followed that up with a quadriptych of what could be the worst children’s book cover ever.

As for Trump’s boast that he will personally pay for the two garish phallic displays of patriotism, it’s hard to believe that anyone other than the U.S. taxpayer will end up footing the bill.

But this is just the latest tacky spectacle Trump has inflicted on the White House property.

Less than a month into his second term, reports came out that Trump was considering paving over the iconic Rose Garden to mimic the marbled floors of Mar-a-Lago.

And more recently, reports revealed that Trump has a “gold guy” decorating the White House with gold cherubs and other gaudiness. No word yet on whether this “gold guy” has made his way into the bathrooms.

Trump also has a strange history with flagpoles. During his first term, as thousands of children were being separated from their families under his zero-tolerance immigration policy, Trump was known to often hump flags on stage—like … a bunch.

Will we all be suffering a tariff-induced recession by next week? It’s looking increasingly likely. But, hey, we’ll have two very tall flagpoles on the White House lawn to admire. So that’s something, right?