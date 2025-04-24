President Donald Trump’s scandal-plagued defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has opened a new front in the war on public opinion: a makeup studio upgrade at the Pentagon.

CBS News reports that Hegseth ordered “several thousand dollars” in modifications for a room next to the Pentagon’s existing press briefing room so it can be used as a makeup studio before his TV appearances. The outlet reported that a chair with a large mirror and makeup lighting were added to the room.

The suggestion for the changes reportedly came from Tami Radabaugh, a former producer for the Fox News program “Fox & Friends,” where Hegseth worked for years. Radabaugh now works as “Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense (Strategic Engagement).”

Hegseth lashed out at CBS for reporting on his project.

“Totally fake story. No ‘orders’ and no ‘makeup’—but whatever,” he wrote.

The rapid-response account for the Department of Defense leapt to Hegseth’s defense with a post calling the CBS report “fake news.” But the post was accompanied by a photo of the room—and it includes the mirror and chair that CBS reported.

Echoing Trump, conservatives and Republicans frequently use the “fake news” smear to attack factual reporting that shows the right in a negative light.

The whining from Hegseth and his department is also at odds with the image of faux masculinity that he and other Republicans have promoted over the years. Apparently, tough “warfighters”—Hegseth’s favorite buzzword—don’t like their inner machinations exposed, particularly when it’s all about image.

The makeup room story highlights the fact that in his short tenure in office, Hegseth has had to take to the airwaves (usually on Fox News) to defend his numerous missteps.

There are now reports of multiple instances of Hegseth being involved in unsecured group chats discussing military plans with people who aren’t authorized to hear such information, including a journalist and members of Hegseth’s family.

At the same time, Hegseth has been carrying out Trump’s attacks on the Civil Rights Movement within the Pentagon. The agency has purged records of achievements made by Black people and women, under the guise of purging the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Hegseth has even fumbled at his core job function. In his first overseas trip as secretary of defense, Hegseth triggered international condemnation by arguing that Ukraine should give up some of its sovereign territory to Russia, which invaded that nation.

Trump picked Hegseth because the president is obsessed with watching Fox News and Fox heavily featured Hegseth for his right-wing military commentary. Hegseth’s primary qualification to lead the most powerful military in world history seems to be how he looked on television—so is it any wonder that he now wants a makeup upgrade?