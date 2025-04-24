A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Who’s Musk screaming at in the Oval Office now?

Is wittle baby Ewon throwing a wittle hissy fit? 🍼

Yes, Trump's order to gut the Civil Rights Act is as bad as you think

Like all of Trump’s ridiculous orders, this is not a law.

Trump begs his pal Putin to pretty please stop bombing Ukraine

With cherry bombs on top?? 🫶

Hegseth demands makeup studio at Pentagon to spin his scandals

You can take the man out of television …

Trump targets Democratic fundraising in latest despotic move

“This is the next version of ‘the big lie.’”

Cartoon: For Pete's sake

It could happen to anyone.

Ugh, look what Trump's doing to the White House now

Gaudy is the new black.

West Virginia keeps suffering the consequences of voting for Trump

Wait, wait, wait … we said to take money from them, not from us!

