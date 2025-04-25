President Donald Trump’s online store now sells “Trump 2028” hats for $50 a pop. It’s unclear if that includes potential markups as a result of his boneheaded trade war.

Since winning the 2024 election, Trump has been peddling self-branded cologne and perfume, tacky MAGA guitars, and other MAGA merchandise. But this latest item, an overture to running for an unconstitutional third term, is distressing.

Trump has publicly flirted with the idea of running for a third term in office, telling NBC News’ Kristen Welker in March that he wasn’t just being cute about wanting to be a dictator.

“I’m not joking,” he said, later adding, “There are methods which you could do it.”

Those “methods” would need to dance around the 22nd Amendment, which clearly states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

Whatever happens in the next four years, Trump’s 2028 hats will join the ever-growing pile of garbage that he’s been hawking for years—including Bibles, gold sneakers, Presidential Challenge Coins, steaks, digital trading cards, and vodka.

But there may be a silver lining to Trump’s crass hucksterism.

At $50, the “Trump 2028” hat is $5 cheaper than his “Make America Great Again” hat, raising the question: Does the lower price reflect a lack of demand or enthusiasm from MAGA loyalists?

Are they getting exhausted by all of the winning?