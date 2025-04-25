A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Fox News tries to hide its own poll showing Trump’s abysmal approval

Fox is smearing more cover-up on this polling than Trump’s daily application of orange.

DOGE pillages another federal agency in the dead of night

What could possibly go wrong?

MAGA suckers rejoice! Trump's got a fun new way to take your money

It’s unsightly and unconstitutional.

Musk’s actually costing Americans billions while touting fake savings

So he’s causing chaos AND costing us money?

George Santos to serve more time in prison than he did Congress

The man lied about everything from campaign spending to college sports.

Cartoon: Classified dum-dums

Trump hires only the best.

Trump brags about 200 trade deals he's definitely made

May God have mercy on all our souls.

Click here to see more cartoons.