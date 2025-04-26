President Donald Trump just can’t stop lying about egg prices.

“Gas and grocery prices are WAY DOWN, just like I said they would be. Eggs are plentiful, and down 87%. NICE!” he wrote on Truth Social Thursday.

The reality is that egg prices are up and gas and grocery prices are still higher than when Trump took office. And tariffs have only just begun to hit, which will further impact prices in the coming months.

Reality has never deterred Trump from making bold lies, as he’s more than happy to gaslight the entire country—including his own base. But a funny thing is happening: Those crazy MAGA supporters seem to be getting less and less pleased with Trump’s lies.

On Patriots.win, the far-right online forum created as a successor to the r/The_Donald subreddit, respondents have not taken lightly to Trump’s Truth Social post. Their responses were shockingly and consistently negative.

Here’s a screenshot in case the thread gets deleted—a common occurrence in conservative forums:

Let’s take a closer look at some of these comments.

Greed is going on. Trump is going to have to publicly put the squeeze on the individuals who are refusing to lower prices on things like gas and eggs (and many others).

Remember when Vice President Kamala Harris proposed cracking down on corporate greed, and conservatives screeched about “socialism?”

Prices will absolutely not drop as long as the free market is allowed to price-gouge consumers, so I wouldn’t hate it if Trump set the precedent for a little socialism.

Sadly Trump is talking about bulk prices. In the end, people will pay whatever they think something is worth, and everyone takes advantage. Corporate greed.

Look at MAGA loyalists suddenly discovering corporate greed! Feels like progress, doesn’t it? Or will they forget all about it the second they can use high prices to attack Democrats?

Yeah, yeah … of course they’ll revert to form once Democrats are back in power.

Groceries are still way higher than before inflation. eggs are not back either, just not $1 an egg anymore. just because they can’t stay up once they stop killing chickens. but surprisingly still $4.99 a dozen at albertsons. used to be $1.50 before inflation per dozen.

It really is fascinating how Trump has lied in such a way that even his most loyal supporters are starting to get pissed off.

Despite all of the screaming about trans kids and immigrants, Trump won predominantly on his promise to lower prices. And for the first time perhaps ever, a Republican presidential candidate won the vote among those making less than $50,000 per year—people who are now really feeling prices increasing.

Trump sold those voters on the promise that he would lower prices on Day 1, and as stupid as that promise was—and as stupid as Trump is—people were desperate enough to vote for it.

But these aren’t people who will suddenly forget that prices are still kicking their asses. So Trump telling them that those prices are “WAY DOWN” isn’t flying.

The good news is that’s what’s going to take down the GOP in the 2026 midterms.

As much as I want the election to be about democracy, abortion rights, due process, and all that good stuff, if we want a massive blue tsunami, it’s going to be on the economy and nothing else.

I’m not saying that we should ignore the other stuff! Trump certainly didn’t ignore the base-building stuff like transphobia and anti-immigrant xenophobia. But when we message the broader electorate, it has to be economy, economy, economy.

Shit went up like 30%, down by 1 %… overall still up 29%… MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

People are pissed. You can feel the disdain.

Unpopular take, but accurate. He's talking as if the problem is solved and it's nowhere near solved. He's going to lose a lot of support among the fencesitters if he's just going to dust his hands off now and say, "OK...that's enough of that.

Trump’s problem is that he never gave a damn about grocery prices or helping people, so he’s having a hard time pretending to care about inflation.

For the love of god, Trump, STFU

Imagine that—we’re finding common ground with MAGA!

Yeah, just like the Democrats he thinks the people that voted for him are retards. Birds of a feather.

Ummm…..

Nothing wrong with a little bit of gaslighting but celebrating now smells bad. Lower taxes and fix the tariff situation first (please).

Is there anything more MAGA than “nothing wrong with a little bit of gaslighting?”

The impression is that nothing more will be done to fix the prices. We should accept crumbs instead of the whole cookie.

That has always been the Trump way! Why are people now acting shocked that he doesn’t give a damn about anyone?

I think President Trump and the admin don't realize that people are keeping a really sharp eye on gas and grocery prices and NOBODY is going to believe bullshit statements about how prices are going down. This is not a smart strategy because what we see as exaggeration, most are going to interpret as a lie.

It is a lie. Also, it’s an exaggeration. The two are not mutually exclusive.

I doubt he's set foot in a supermarket in decades.

I mean, Trump does think that the word “grocery” is an old-fashioned term.

“It’s such an old-fashioned term but a beautiful term: groceries. It sort of says a bag with different things in it,” he said.

So I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that he has never set foot in a supermarket—other than for a photo op. He hasn’t had to ever worry about buying groceries because someone has always done it for him.

Congrats, MAGA, you are just learning this now.

I wish he would stop lying about this. Inflation at the grocery store has just about come to a halt, but I am not seeing prices for anything go DOWN, other than maybe 20-30% for eggs, which are still about $ 4 a dozen here. For reference, they were $ 1-1.50/dozen during his first term.

People are taking close note of prices because they have no choice. And they sure as hell will notice when prices start going back up because of Trump’s tariffs and the mass deportation of agriculture workers.

To be very clear, I’m still not seeing any major erosion in Trump’s support in any polling. Republicans still back him to the hilt. But this kind of unease and discontent will only grow as the economy heads south.

If anything, I’m just surprised that one of the most ardently pro-Trump corners of the internet is already having these sorts of misgivings. But, hey, I’ll take what I can get.