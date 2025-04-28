At the 100-day mark of his second term, President Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating of any president in more than 70 years—a fact that has the dictatorial wannabe in full meltdown mode.

In one of his quintessentially insane Truth Social posts, Trump accused the pollsters who have shown his approval rating in the toilet of fraud, and claimed that any surveys showing that voters have soured on his job performance are fake.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

Great Pollster John McLaughlin, one of the most highly respected in the industry, has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. TRUMP, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS. The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters, unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are. These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it. They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose [sic] a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse. They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! I wish them well, but will continue to fight to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Of course, the polls are not fake, Trump just doesn’t like that they show voters hate him and his idiotic policies.

In fact, Trump's approval rating is now at just 44%, according to The New York Times’ average. His approval rating is now nine points underwater, and is the exact inversion of where he started when he took office on Jan. 20, according to the Times’ average.

In recent days, a number of pollsters have released surveys to gauge voter sentiment of Trump’s performance in the first 100 days of his second term, and all had dismal results for the dictator-wannabe-in-chief.

CNN’s poll showed Trump’s approval at just 41%, which CNN said is the “lowest for any newly elected president at 100 days dating back at least to Dwight Eisenhower—including Trump’s own first term.”

The Associated Press-NORC poll had Trump’s rating even lower, at 39%, with half of voters saying he has been a “poor” or “terrible” president.

Even Trump’s own pollster John McLaughlin—who he quoted in his meltdown—released a poll showing Trump’s approval rating underwater, though less so than independent pollsters.

What’s more, not only is Trump's approval rating low, but he's now underwater on issues that previously helped him, including on the economy and immigration.

The polls show that voters hate Trump's tariffs, which will raise the price of many items. The public thinks he's gone too far on deportations, do not approve of him ignoring court orders, and think his cuts from the federal government will do more to hurt than help.

The fact that Trump’s approval rating is this bad this early is a terrible sign for the Republican Party—which will have to face voters in the 2026 midterms, when voters’ will be able to show displeasure with Trump by voting against his party.

At this same point in his presidency, Joe Biden’s approval rating was 14-points in the positive, according to The New York Times.

"For most presidents, the first 100 days are as good as it gets. It’s hard to remember now, but at this time four years ago Joe Biden was still being compared to F.D.R. Even the doomed presidents—think Jimmy Carter’s first term or George W. Bush’s second—still had positive approval ratings at this stage,” Nate Cohn, the Times’ chief political analyst, wrote. “It’s not easy to burn this much good will so fast, and it doesn’t usually get any easier from here.”

