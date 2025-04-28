The White House press briefings continue to be a cloud of misinformation and distraction as Fox News’ Steve Doocy and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt ran some interference on Monday for President Donald Trump and his dismal first 100 days.

As Trump publicly melted down over his abysmal approval ratings, Leavitt and Doocy decided to spin Trump’s supposed influence over last week’s National Football League draft. On Friday, Trump attacked NFL owners in a Truth Social post for failing to draft Shedeur Sanders, the college quarterback and son of Hall of Fame football player Deion Sanders, in the first round.

Trump’s Friday rant was filled with racist 1980s buzzwords about Sanders, who is Black, as being “streetwise” and having “PHENOMENAL GENES.”

“After the President's Truth Social post, the Browns finally took Shedeur Sanders. Does the president think he deserves credit for Sanders getting picked?” Doocy asked Leavitt.

“All I will say is the president put out a statement and a few rounds later he was drafted,” professional liar Leavitt said. “So I think the facts speak for themselves on that one, Peter.”

While some experts predicted Sanders’ would be drafted in the first round, the real surprise came when he wasn’t picked until the fifth round, days after Trump’s rant.

Try as they might, this distraction only goes to show what a mockery these press conferences have become, with right-wing podcasters and MAGA media getting to ask useless questions. Meanwhile, the outrage of the public has made it clear how unhappy Americans are with Trump and those who do his bidding.