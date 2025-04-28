A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Meet a little-known scumbag behind some big DC chaos

When you’re palling around with Clarence and Ginni Thomas, you’re probably not a great guy.

Young voters are getting a crash course in Trump’s chaos

And they hate what they’re seeing.

Trump is melting down over his dismal approval rating

It’s the lowest approval of the first 100 days of any president in the last 70 years. Sad!

Cartoon: Tattoo roulette

There’s just one fundamental difference.

Trump's latest anti-immigrant stunt is simply disgusting

What a way to celebrate Trump’s 100th day in office.

Another GOP lawmaker gets heckled by his handpicked crowd

It’s a tale as old as … Trump’s presidency.

John Oliver mocks RFK Jr. for catastrophic mishandling of public health

On Kennedy’s claims that chicken soup will cure measles, Oliver said, “It is floating meat water parents trick their kids into eating by saying that it will make them feel better.”

