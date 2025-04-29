President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office have been an abject disaster.

He took a strong economy and nuked it with nonsensical tariffs that are expected to spike inflation and sink the country into a recession. That, in turn, has tanked the stock market, which has cost Americans trillions.

Trump has also taken an axe to the federal government, slashing jobs and hobbling the federal government’s ability to provide critical services, such as Social Security assistance and weather forecasting.

He’s also making good on his pledge to be a dictator, targeting law firms in an effort to scare the legal community out of trying to block his illegal actions and defend the enemies he’s trying to punish. And he’s thrust the country into a full-blown constitutional crisis by ignoring court orders.

But don’t just take it from us. Here’s a look at the numbers, which tell the story of the chaos and destruction he’s wrought in just 100 days in office.

44%: Trump’s dismal average approval rating, which has fallen 8 percentage points since he took office and is one of the lowest-ever approval ratings this early in a presidential term. In fact, the Pew Research Center released a poll on Wednesday that found Trump’s approval rating at 40%, the lowest level of any president at this point in their tenure … excluding himself in his first term, when it was also 40% at this point back then.

9%: The amount the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped since Trump took office. The S&P 500 is also down more than 9%, while Nasdaq down about 13%. In all, this is shaping up to be the worst stock market performance for a president at the start of their term in roughly 100 years.

x Datawrapper Content

60%: The odds JPMorgan gives that the U.S. sinks into a recession in 2025, mostly thanks to Trump's economic policies.

$6.23: The average price for a dozen eggs in March, a record high.

53%: The share of Americans who believe their financial situation is getting worse.

121,361: The minimum number of federal employees Trump and co-President Elon Musk have fired or pushed out, according to CNN.

$150 billion: The amount of cuts Musk claimed he’s made through his so-called Department of Government Efficiency—a pittance compared with the $2 trillion he had promised he would cut before joining the Trump administration. What’s more, an analysis found that the chaotic way in which DOGE made its cuts may actually cost the federal government $135 billion, which would mean whatever DOGE did cut is even less than it looks.

2: The number of times Trump Cabinet officials have been caught sharing classified war plans on unsecured Signal chats.

0: The number of Cabinet officials who have been fired or disciplined for sharing classified intelligence on a Signal chat, even though 51% of voters say those responsible for sharing the classified information in the scandal should be fired, according to a Civiqs poll conducted for Daily Kos.

238: The minimum number of Venezuelan immigrants Trump deported to El Salvador without due process, despite a court order to halt the illegal deportations. Trump has also deported a 4-year-old child who is a U.S. citizen and is battling late-stage cancer, forcing them out of the country without medication or contact with their doctors.

9: The number of major law firms Trump has extorted to provide legal services for his pet causes after threatening to tank their businesses with illegal executive orders.

123: The number of court rulings that have either blocked or overturned Trump’s executive actions, according to The New York Times. The fact that judges are blocking Trump’s lawless actions has Republicans irate, with many calling for the judges who have ruled against Trump to be impeached.

40: The number of days Trump has at least partly spent at his personal properties, according to NBC News. The outlet reported that Trump has spent 12 of the past 14 weekends at one of his own properties, rather than spending time with voters or working at the White House. He’s also wasted taxpayer dollars by traveling to the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500, and a UFC fight.

27%: The percent of his presidency that Trump has spent at one of his golf clubs, according to a Daily Kos analysis of his public schedule and pool reports. Before he took office, the New York Post reported, “Although many presidents have all played golf while in the White House, he’s telling all his golf buddies that he’s putting away his clubs to focus on the country.”

x Datawrapper Content

11 points: The amount Democrats in special election contests are overperforming Democrat Kamala Harris’ results in the 2024 presidential election, according to an analysis from The Downballot. Special election overperformance is a good barometer of future outcomes in midterm elections, signaling that voters are ready to punish the president’s party. The 11-point margin is similar to how Democrats performed in the lead up to the 2018 midterms, in which Democrats won back control of the House.



