“You’re fired!”

Once upon a time, our reality TV host-turned-president was known more for a terrible catchphrase than terrible approval ratings.

With this bit of nostalgia for simpler times in mind, Daily Kos felt it’d be a good time to look at President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and predict which awful official might be the first to go as their obnoxious boss marks another first 100 days in office/on the golf course.

Maybe they’ll quit?

Maybe they’ll be forced out?

Maybe they’ll melt into a puddle of Marco Rubio-shaped goo due to lack of spine?

Here are some top contenders for who might flee the White House first—don’t forget to vote in the poll below!

Scott Bessent

Secretary of the Treasury

This guy was supposed to be Trump’s adult supervision for managing the economy—how’s that going? Bessent, an out-of-touch hedge fund manager, has suggested that fired federal workers can just get jobs in factories. He also recently got into a heated Oval Office shouting match with the man responsible for those firings, co-President Elon Musk. Between this turf war and Trump’s tariffs crashing the economy, how long can Bessent possibly last?

Pam Bondi

Attorney General

Gone are the days when the Department of Justice attempted to project a level of independence from the president. Instead, Bondi has weaponized the agency to go after Trump’s political enemies, pursue his petty grievances, shred the Constitution, and target anyone being mean to Tesla. Her disgusting ”Epstein files” stunt backfired, and she was ridiculed by the left and right alike. Bondi may love her regular angry TV appearances, but how long can she last as Trump’s personal attorney?

Sean Duffy

Secretary of Transportation

This is the true story of an unqualified former realty show star picked to lead a critical agency, fight with New York City, and embarrass himself on the national stage, to find out what happens when a Fox News host stops being impolite on TV and starts getting real … bad at his job.

Pete Hegseth

Secretary of Defense

Despite espousing the need for meritocracy at the Pentagon, Hegseth keeps proving himself absurdly unfit to lead the Defense Department. Beyond his personal problems and dubious body art, the former Fox News weekend host has been embroiled in controversy ever since he boasted about battle plans in an unsecured messaging app. Will Hegseth’s lack of discretion and disregard for national security lead to his demise?

Kristi Noem

Secretary of Homeland Security

Not so long ago, the former South Dakota governor’s most heinous act was murdering her puppy in cold blood and proudly boasting about it. Then she became Homeland Security chief. Her revolting and wildly expensive cosplaying exploits as “ICE Barbie” have been ridiculed for dehumanizing immigrants, including an infamous photo shoot in front of caged prisoners at a notorious prison in El Salvador. Maybe Trump relates to Noem’s brand of gaudy malevolence, but will her questionable decisions soon become a distraction?

Marco Rubio

Secretary of State

A former senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio now consistently shows he’s a listless leader of the State Department more focused on dismantling American diplomacy. When he’s not cozying up to another wannabe tyrant to imprison innocent people in hellish conditions, Rubio has clashed with ambassadors and shuttered embassies. He has also hypocritically whined about free speech while urging agency staffers to snitch on each other for “anti-Christian bias.” Is it almost time for Secretary Liddle’ Marco to go on a little vacation?

JD Vance

Vice President

Trump refused to endorse his 40-year-old vice president as the heir apparent to MAGA, which can’t be a good sign for Vance’s long-term prospects. The infinitely memeable and historically unpopular Vance has decided his best path to win the affection of his boss is to, well, be a dick—to European allies, to a war-weary foreign leader, to Greenland, and about the 2024 election. He’s also just a very weird dude, showing his absolute lack of charisma when he fumbled the college football national championship trophy and when he was loudly booed during a night out. Oh, and there's the whole pope thing.