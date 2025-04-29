The Liberal Party of Canada surged to victory on Monday night, fueled by that nation’s revulsion toward U.S. President Donald Trump and his actions since taking office in January.

In a victory speech, Prime Minister Mark Carney reiterated one of the major themes of his campaign that drove his party’s victory.

“As I’ve been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country,” Carney said. “But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never—that will never ever happen.”

Since the middle of 2022, Canada’s Conservative Party had been supported by a plurality of the country, according to polling averages. On Jan. 20—the day of Trump’s inauguration—the Conservative Party reached a recent high of 44.8% support, while the Liberal Party was in the dumps, with only 21.9% of the public behind them.

However, by Canada’s Election Day, the Liberals had surged ahead to 42.8% support in polling averages, while the Conservatives, who were seen as being more aligned with Trump, sank to 39.2%.

So what happened to alter Canada’s political landscape? The answer is simple: Trump happened.

Trump launched his second term with an unprecedented series of attacks and insults directed at Canada, one of the United States’ closest allies. The nation that fought alongside America in both World Wars was suddenly in the crosshairs.

He repeatedly promoted the ridiculous idea that America should annex Canada and make it the 51st state. “The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State,” Trump wrote in March.

He paired the annexation threat with a tariff increase on Canadian goods, escalating tensions between the nations. Even some Republicans backed Democratic efforts in April to rein in Trump’s tariff powers in response to his anti-Canada hostility.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife, Anaida Poilievre, wave as they leave the stage on April 29 in Ottawa.

Ordinary Canadians expressed their disdain for Trump’s behavior. The “Elbows up” rallying cry took hold, and the U.S. anthem was even booed at some sporting events.

Canada’s Liberal Party, which had been in a weakened position after leading the government for nearly 10 years under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pushed to connect the Conservative Party to Trump. For instance, the party released a video pairing rhetoric from Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre with similar comments from Trump.

Poilievre also earned an endorsement from Trump megadonor Elon Musk.

Not only did the Conservatives lose, but also Poilievre, who had been described as “Maple Syrup MAGA” by some, even lost the election for his own parliamentary seat.

Trump turned Canada against America, and on the 100th day of his presidency, Trump woke up to a Canadian rejection of his leadership—just as Americans have begun to turn on him.