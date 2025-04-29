Comedian and host Jon Stewart opened Monday night’s “The Daily Show” wearing a long white beard and shuffling about the desk like old man Christmas, noting that Tuesday marked the 100th day of President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

“‘The most successful in American history.’ It would be like if America landed on the moon and killed bin Laden in the same mission,” Stewart joked after playing a clip of Trump boasting about his globally disastrous first 100 days.

Stewart dove into Trump’s record: broken campaign promises, dangerous economic instability at home and abroad, constitutional rights trampled by his immigration policies, and tanking approval ratings. But Trump personally and financially seems to be thriving.

From his shady fraud-infused meme coin, to various other millions of dollars he’s bilked out of the billionaire class, Trump has done very well for himself—including billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Amazon paying over $40 million for the rights to a Melania Trump documentary.

“No offense. I'm sure she's a very interesting person, but PBS made the entirety of the Ken Burns ‘Civil War’ series for $3.5 million. ‘Shoah’ was $3 million,” Stewart explained. “The entirety of the ‘Planet Earth’ series, 11 episodes, was less than that. $25 million. And I know Melania is a mysterious and private woman, but I guarantee you don't have to wait outside her house for weeks at a time, hoping to catch a rare nocturnal feeding on a striped South American toad.”

Stewart pulled no punches as he concluded his critique of Trump 2.0’s first 100 days. “It took the people 250 years of striving to live up to a constitutional republic and rule of law. Painstaking equity that you are squandering. That is the crux of American exceptionalism. You just want to make us ‘great.’ That's a downgrade. Our brand is not strategic uncertainty. And you are not the keeper of our pot of gold. You are a temporary leprechaun,” Stewart said to applause.

“The more enamored, President Trump, you are with your authoritarian whims, the more that you turn our shining city on a hill into just another ordinary, despot-led, sea-level shithole.”

Hear, hear.

You can help ensure that Daily Kos remains the paywall-free home for our shared fight for democracy and justice. Daily Kos is supported by readers like you. Can you chip in today?