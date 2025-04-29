President Donald Trump is having a rough time as he enters the 100th day of his second term in office. His support is plummeting, the economy is tanking, egg prices are up, and his Cabinet has been embroiled in scandals and embarrassing gaffes.

But worry not: Fox News, the leading right-wing propaganda machine, is here to help.

During the Monday night broadcast of “Hannity,” Fox News host and Trump confidante Sean Hannity scrolled through a series of Trump’s “accomplishments” in the first 100 days.

But a quick look at the list reveals that Fox has lowered the bar considerably for Trump, and the network’s definition of “accomplishment” would likely be laughed out of the room if it were any other president.

Among the most ridiculous “accomplishments”:

Ending federal support for paper straws

Trump’s executive order on this vital issue laid out federal policy, but it did not force individual companies to change their straw usage.

Halting production of the penny

Not exactly on par with lowering egg prices, to be sure.

Designating English as the official U.S. language

Trump’s executive order, which upended more than 249 years of U.S. tradition, is not an official designation, which would have to be passed by Congress.

The establishment of an “energy dominance council”

Likely just another move to spite President Joe Biden, Trump is undoing any and all climate progress in pursuit of dying industries, like coal.

Establishing DOGE

Baby cultist Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency is one of the key reasons the public doesn’t like Trump.

Establishing the “White House Faith Office”

This task force dedicated to “eradicating anti-Christian bias” is led by right-wing televangelist and Trump spiritual adviser Paula White.

Declassifying files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy

But, somehow, he forgot to declassify the files of Jeffrey Epstein.

The establishment of a “strategic Bitcoin reserve”

Apparently to clear the way for more cryptocurrency crime, of course.

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico to be the “Gulf of America”

Most nations have refused to go along with Trump’s renaming, which was also rejected by The Associated Press—leading Trump to ban them from covering events.

Trump getting his Cabinet confirmed

This is one of the most basic functions of a presidency, and the Fox bullet didn’t note the embarrassing withdrawal of Matt Gaetz’s nomination for Attorney General after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Reinstating military members released after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine

Trump has embraced dangerous anti-vaccine policy despite the massive death toll from COVID-19 as he tried to downplay the severity of the virus.

Fox’s list also highlights bigoted policies that Trump has initiated, including his attempt to ban transgender children from school sports, cuts to gender-affirming care, and the revocation of student visas based on political dissent.

Fox also apparently believes that Trump’s haphazard tariff policy, which has tanked global markets, is an “accomplishment.” Hannity also listed antisemitic Trump’s cuts to college funding, under the guise of fighting antisemitism, as an “accomplishment.”

Fox’s praise for Trump stands in stark contrast to Biden, who Fox has attacked for decades. By his 100th day in office, Biden had overseen the deployment of millions of COVID-19 vaccines. And before hitting his 100th day, he had signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, an economic stimulus to help Americans recover from the pandemic.

Studies later showed that Biden’s American Rescue Plan shortened the recession and set the country on the path to an economic boom, which is now being undone by Trump.

Fox News is Trump’s top propagandist and cheerleader, and its list of supposed “accomplishments” proves that the network is once again grasping at straws.

But not paper ones, at least.