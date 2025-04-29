Rachel Maddow spent the first part of her Monday night show going through the relentless polling data showing that most Americans are “angry” and “furious” with President Donald Trump’s stewardship of our country in his first 100 days.

“The country really, really does not like him and sees his first hundred days as a disaster,” Maddow explained. “He has had, in public opinion terms, he has had the most disastrous first hundred days of any president since the dawn of modern polling.”

Whether it is the new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll or NBC News polls conducted by SurveyMonkey, Trump’s cataclysmic first 100 days is a failure by virtually every metric one can apply.

Maddow notes that the disapproval of Trump is so comprehensive he is railing against polling in the most absurd ways. “He's ranting now. He's calling the polls fake. He says they're fake polls. And he says he wants pollsters investigated for election fraud. What election?”

“No president has ever botched the first hundred days more badly than Donald Trump has botched it,” Maddow continues. “And that's true not just for his approval rating generally and how people feel about him, it's for every single thing you ask the American public about in terms of what he has done. Do you like any of it? No.”

The breadth of polling reveals the extent of Americans’ disappointment in Trump. Young people just beginning to engage with politics are witnessing just how damaging a presidency can be. And it is not simply his spiraling job approval ratings—it’s every single policy and action the Trump administration has taken since coming into office.