Trump's disastrous first 100 days—by the numbers

Read ‘em and weep—or rage.

Canadians reject the hell out of Trump in epic victory for Liberal Party

Our neighbors to the north spurned Maple Syrup MAGA.

Fox News pieces together a pathetic list of Trump’s ‘accomplishments’

Talk about grasping at straws.

Cartoon: Only 1,361 to go …

Time drags when the country is a dumpster fire.

Amazon shows Trump's tariffs in action—and the White House flips out

Being truthful about tariffs = “a hostile and political act,” according to Trump toadies.

Watch Jon Stewart demolish Trump's dreadful first 100 days

Trump took us from a “shining city on a hill into just another ordinary, despot-led, sea-level shithole.”

Trump's latest racist declaration takes aim at truck drivers

He’s probably fantasizing about truck stops displaying “English only” signs

