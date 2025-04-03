President Donald Trump has reportedly finally fired members of his National Security Council after consulting with racist conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer. The council has been under fire following the leak of war plans to a reporter via an unsecured messaging app.

Loomer visited the Oval Office on Wednesday and urged Trump to fire multiple officials. Axios reports from a source that Loomer pushed Trump to remove individuals purportedly sympathetic to neoconservative political views.

“She went to the White House yesterday and presented them with her research and evidence,” an official told the outlet, which also caveated that it had not confirmed “whether the firings were directly linked” to Loomer’s visit.

The Loomer presentation occurred with national security adviser Michael Waltz, who heads the council, in attendance. The New York Times reports that Loomer was seated directly across from Trump and Waltz defended his staff members during the exchange.

Mike Waltz, White House national security adviser

Before the meeting, Loomer has posted messages on social media complaining about Trump aide Alex Wong, who is Asian, and whom she accused of being part of a “foreign opp to embarrass the Trump administration on behalf of China.”

Loomer is a conspiracy theorist who has described herself as “pro-white nationalism.” She has operated as a conservative activist and pundit for years. She also ran a failed congressional campaign in 2022. Loomer’s time in the public eye has been marked by a series of racist incidents and extremist rhetoric. For instance, she said the White House would “smell like curry” if Vice President Kamala Harris, who has South Asian ancestry, won the 2024 presidential election.

In spite of her persona, or perhaps because of it, she has been a member of Trump’s inner circle. In 2024, she accompanied him on his trip to New York City on the anniversary of 9/11, which is particularly notable because Loomer has promoted the false theory that the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job.”

During that episode, longtime Trump ally Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina, said Loomer was “toxic,” noting that she once called for Trump aide Kellyanne Conway’s daughter “to hang herself.”

This is the person Trump is turning to for consultation on America’s most serious national security matters—and apparently, he’s acting on her advice. Discussing the security council with Loomer also undermines the White House’s claims that the leak case is “closed.”

Multiple congressional lines of inquiry have emerged, with even a few Republicans signing on to a push for an independent investigation.

Trump’s connection to Loomer once again highlights Trump’s love of conspiracies and racism, which is now intertwined with leaks involving the safety of all Americans.