‘Chaos’: World leaders slam Trump’s tariff bomb as global economy reels

“There seems to be no order in the disorder.”

‘Lawyer up’: Democrats call out Texas governor over delayed election

Everything’s bigger in Texas—including attacks on democracy.

4 GOP senators join Democrats to attack Trump's tariffs on Canada

Republicans are finally breaking ranks!

Conservative Wisconsin justice throws fit over her new colleague

Cry about it. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Musk steers Tesla toward a dim future

He’s driving his (recalled) Cybertruck straight into the ground.

Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug presents 'SeverVance'—meet the innies of MAGA

They definitely wouldn’t earn a waffle party.

RFK Jr. fired veterinarians working on bird flu because he's incompetent

“This is one of the dumbest things you could possibly do with your government.”

Notorious internet bigot is now advising Trump on national security

And what’s more terrifying is he actually listened.

House Democrats blast Trump team for turning US into 'gangster state'

As long as the GOP protects Elon Musk, it won’t be winning anyone’s favor.

