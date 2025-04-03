Either the world economy isn’t actually burning, or President Donald Trump just doesn’t care.

The convicted felon was spotted jetting off to Miami on Thursday as chaos ensued following tariffs he placed on more than 180 countries and territories.

Trump’s public schedule says he is expected to arrive at the Trump National Doral Golf Club around 5 PM ET for a LIV Golf event, at which he’s rumored to appear.

It wouldn’t be unheard of for the president to take a swing during the game, either. Two years ago, Trump participated in the LIV Golf pro-am at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday evening, Trump is scheduled to attend a LIV-related dinner event before flying back to his Mar-a-Lago estate for the night. It’s unclear when he will return to the White House.

All in all, it sounds like the president is going to have himself a relaxing Thursday while companies and people across the globe scramble to adjust to the sweeping tariffs he put in place Wednesday.

“Trump is hitting the golf course while your retirement savings takes a nose dive,” House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, a Democrat, posted on X on Thursday.

x Datawrapper Content

Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, which are as high as 50%, have sparked massive blowback from multiple countries.

“The decision by the U.S. tonight to impose 20% tariffs on imports from across the European Union is deeply regrettable. I strongly believe that tariffs benefit no one,” Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin wrote on Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also denounced Trump's actions after a 24% tariff was placed on his country. He called the tariffs "extremely regrettable and against our wishes," adding that Japan will "strongly demand a review."

Despite catching fire from other nations and from those in the U.S. just trying to save for retirement, Trump seems to be unfazed.

Of course, the president has been golfing away since he started his second term. Even when Trump was lambasting federal employees for working remotely, he still managed to fit in trips to his golf clubs.

While federal employees are back in the office—despite not having desks, toilet paper, or even an office in some cases—Trump is blowing millions in tax dollars to hit the green. In his first month back in office, the president spent an estimated $10.2 million in federal taxpayer dollars to fund his hobby. That, in turn, funded his own businesses, given they are Trump-owned golf courses.

But when it comes to tanking the global stock market—and Americans’ 401ks—Trump seems to think there is nothing to worry about.